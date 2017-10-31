Fort Wayne shooting victim dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was hospitalized for a shooting that happened last Wednesday in Fort Wayne has died.

31-year-old Brian Lowe Jr. was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the lot at the corner of Clinton and State streets last Wednesday.

Today the Allen County Coroner’s Office reports Lowe has died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have his alleged shooter, 38-year-old DeeDee Walker Barnett, in custody on Aggravated Battery charges, although that charge could be changed with this new development.