Fort Wayne police identify suspect, victim in Wednesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have identified the man arrested for a shooting that happened near Spy Run Avenue and State Boulevard yesterday.

Officers had been called to the area at about 11:30 a.m, where they found a man in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. 31 year old Brian Lowe Jr. is still in critical condition.

Police say a friend had picked him up for lunch and just when he was getting into the car, 38-year-old DeeDee Walker Barnett walked up and fired off a round. In a panic the friend drove away ending up at Spy Run and State where he called police.

Police say the shooting was a result of an earlier disturbance between the two men. Barnett has been charged with Aggravated Battery.