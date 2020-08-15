Fort Wayne shooting suspect arrested in Indianapolis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who police believe was responsible for the fatal shooting of an Ohio man in Fort Wayne early Friday morning has been arrested.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says 27-year-old Markquiel Derrick was arrested just south of Indianapolis last night just after 7pm, transported back to Fort Wayne, and booked on a charge of murder for the death of Antonyo Stephens.

“Fort Wayne Detectives have been working non-stop and within 24 hours were able to piece together events of this incident,” said FWPD Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “Community assistance and great police work were instrumental in bringing about this arrest.”