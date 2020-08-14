Pair of shootings leave one dead, one critical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened almost two hours and less than one mile apart.

First, officers were called to the 300 block of West Rudisill Blvd. at 10:28 pm Thursday to find a man at an apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as “life-threatening.” There was reportedly some sort of disturbance inside an upstairs apartment that led to the shooting.

Then at 12:18am today, officers were called to a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street to find a man with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Police say he was shot while inside the home, and there were several witnesses there at the time of the shooting.

Police have not yet said if the two cases are connected.