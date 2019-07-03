Fort Wayne ranked “4th worst city” for recreation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In a list of 100 cities, Fort Wayne comes in near the bottom when it comes to recreation.

That’s according to a study by personal finance website Wallethub, which ranked the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 48 key metrics like basic living costs, accessibility of entertainment, and the weather.

Fort Wayne ranked 96th in Music Venues per Capita, 89th in the percentage of parkland in the city limits, and 85th in the percentage of the population with a park within walking distance.

San Diego, CA ranked #1; Indianapolis came in at 80th. Find the full study here.

It’s not unfamiliar territory for the Summit City, as the Trust for Public Land has also ranked Fort Wayne low on such lists.

City officials have typically pointed to work on Promenade Park, plus the city’s series of connected trails, as strong points that such studies don’t take into account. The City also is in the process of revamping Franke Park.