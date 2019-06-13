Fort Wayne Parks Board approves Franke Park Master Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Parks Board approved the Franke Park Master Plan Thursday.

The final version was released last month, and includes plans to improve the park as well as plans for keeping it in great shape for the next 100 years.

The Journal Gazette reports planning documents call for nearly $60-million in upgrades, with projects being phased in starting next year and continuing through 2030.

No money has yet been set aside for the project.

For more details, visit FrankeParkPlan.com.