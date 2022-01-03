Fort Wayne Priest removed by Diocese over “boundary violations”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Priest has been removed from public ministry by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend over what officials are calling “serious boundary violations with an adult”.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades informed parishioners at St. Vincent De Paul by letter over the past weekend, that Father Eric Burgener has been removed from all public ministry due to receiving what the Diocese says are credible allegations against him. Burgener was also removed from a hospital chaplaincy.

The allegations from a young woman were received on December 6th of last year, and according to our Partners in News at ABC-21, that those allegations were “consistently serious and credible”.

This comes just days after Father David Huneck entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in a case involving the reported sexual abuse of two women that led to his removal as well.