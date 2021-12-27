Plea Agreement Filed In Case Against Priest In Sexual Battery

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A plea agreement has been filed in the case against a local priest who is facing several sex crime charges after legal documents alleged he assaulted two teens earlier this year.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, David Huneck had served as a pastor in Columbia City and as a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne before stepping down. He was then charged with child seduction, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and two counts of battery.

Court documents released pertaining to the case accuse Huneck of inviting two victims, then aged 17 and 19, to his home and giving them alcohol before assaulting them on two different occasions.

Online court records show that a plea agreement was filed in the case last week. Prosecutors were not able to disclose the details of the agreement. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.