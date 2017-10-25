UPDATE: One man critically injured after shooting, another man being questioned

Update as of 4:50 p.m., Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in the hospital and another is being questioned after shots were fired Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the area of Spy Run Avenue and State Boulevard at approximately 11:30 a.m., Wednesday on a report of a shooting. Once on the scene officers found a man in the front passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He as was taken to a nearby hospital and last reported to be in critical condition.

A friend had picked up the victim for lunch from his home in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue and just when he was getting into the car, a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt walked up to the passenger side window and fired off a round striking the victim. In a panic the friend immediately drove from the area ending up at Spy Run and State where he called police.

The friend was not injured.

Detectives were led to a home in the 5600 block of Winter Street where a person of interest was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives are currently questioning this person. Meantime, the incident remains under investigation.

_____________________________

________________________________________________________________________

