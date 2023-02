FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has cancelled all scheduled concerts and community events through April 11.

The move comes after the February 5 session with the musicians, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association did not result in an agreement on a new contract.

The Musicians Association has been on strike since December 8.

Ticketholders to one or more of the cancelled performances will be contacted about the ticketing options.