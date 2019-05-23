Franke Park Master Plan released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The final version of the Franke Park Master Plan has been released.

Currently, Franke Park suffers from a number of challenges including periodic flooding, issues with traffic circulation and parking efficiency.

In response, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department put together a “Master Plan” to improve the park, and to keep it in great shape for the next 100 years.

The master planning process occurred from September 2018 through April 2019. The process included a robust public input component, with more than 1600 responses generated from two separate surveys. Two public open house events drew more than 150 residents, and the planning team conducted interviews with more than 60 individual stakeholders.

The Franke Park Master Plan highlights include:

The establishment of an organized and thoughtful vehicular system.

Additional parking for Foellinger Theatre and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The creation of over five miles of new pedestrian paths.

Additional cycling amenities like showers, shelters, improved wayfinding and bike maintenance facilities.

An emphasis on the landscape as an important part of the park experience.

New vehicular and pedestrian gateways into the park that improve access and circulation.

Two new playgrounds.

New shelters, a boathouse, a Day Camp building and Community/Nature Center.

Ecological improvements to Shoaff Lake and Spy Run.

For more information, visit FrankeParkPlan.com.