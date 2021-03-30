Fort Wayne murder victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Police in Fort Wayne have identified a 19-year-old shot and killed on the northeast side last week.

John A. Peterson was found dead in his car by police Friday night. Police think Peterson was shot at the intersection of Reed Road and Vance Avenue and then drove to Willard Drive before dying of his injuries.

The Allen County Coroner says Peterson died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide. Peterson is the ninth homicide in Allen County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.