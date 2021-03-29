UPDATED: Man dead after shooting in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a Friday night shooting.

John A. Peterson, 19 of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.

EARLIER: A man is dead as a result of a shooting that occurred on the city’s northeast city Friday night.

It started at 10:52 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an area near the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road on reports of gunshots. While on their way, officers received word of a shooting victim on the 4600 block of Willard Drive.

After officers arrived, they located an adult male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found evidence to indicate the shooting occurred at the intersection of Reed Road and Vance Avenue. It appeared that the victim drove to Willard Drive after the shooting before succumbing to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.