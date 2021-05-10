Police investigating body found at Suburban Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found deceased in a room at the Suburban Inn Monday morning.

Officers were called to the inn located at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. at about 8:45 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem. Police were taken to a room where an adult woman was found dead.

Her identity, cause and manner of death will be released later by the Allen County Coroner.

If you you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (7867) or submit tips via the P3 app.