Fort Wayne man’s murder trial delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has delayed the trial of a man accused of killing his own mother until early next year.

Cordell Hughes was supposed to go to trial in August for allegedly stabbing his mother at least 20 times back in February. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that trial date has been moved to January 6th, 2020, at the request of Hughes’ attorney.

Both she and prosecutors agreed that critical evidence wasn’t ready yet, noting that neither the discovery process nor an FBI report were finished.