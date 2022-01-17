Fort Wayne man’s death a mystery three years later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The family of a 26-year-old man whose body was found in the Maumee River three years ago are still searching for answers.

Jabari Mbwelera went missing on January 16th, 2019. His body was found in the river four months later in Defiance County, but police say he was dead before he hit the water.

His mother, Kathryn Mbwelera, was among a group that met by the river Sunday near the intersection of Anthony Blvd. and Berry St. in Fort Wayne:

“Let people remember let them feel what I feel that every time I cross this bridge I just cringe… My heart grieves every day. My doctor told me I suffer from broken heart syndrome.”

She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the family still doesn’t know exactly what happened to him, and there’s a $5,000 reward offered for information in the case.