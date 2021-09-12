Fort Wayne man wanted in Alabama murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Mobile County, Alabama, have issued a murder warrant for a 23-year-old Fort Wayne man.

23-year-old Joshua Smiley was convicted in 2019 for assisting a criminal over a 2018 fatal shooting and had been sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended. According to the Journal Gazette, the murder warrant was issued alongside a probation violation warrant out of Allen County.