Fort Wayne man wanted in Alabama murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Mobile County, Alabama, have issued a murder warrant for a 23-year-old Fort Wayne man.
23-year-old Joshua Smiley was convicted in 2019 for assisting a criminal over a 2018 fatal shooting and had been sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended. According to the Journal Gazette, the murder warrant was issued alongside a probation violation warrant out of Allen County.
Details on the Alabama case have not been released at the time this article was written. If you see Smiley, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds, call police.