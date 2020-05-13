Fort Wayne man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possession and attempting to distribute synthetic drugs.

Edwin Calligan, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after he was convicted in January for being a felon in possession of a firearm, importing a detectable amount of 5F-ADB (synthetic cannabinoid) into the United States and attempted possession with intent to distribute 5F-ADB. Calligan received 210 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents reveal that in June of 2017, federal officials found a firearm and ammunition at Calligan’s home after executing a search warrant. Calligan has prior felony convictions for attempted murder and criminal recklessness that prohibit him from having a gun or ammunition.

Also, Custom Border Protection seized several packages that contained 5F-ADB that had been imported from China and Hong Kong.