Fort Wayne man convicted on federal charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was convicted this week in a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court.

43-year-old Edwin Calligan was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, importing a synthetic cannabinoid into the United States and attempted possession with intent to distribute the synthetic drug.

He was arrested after a federal search warrant was executed in June 2017, which led police to find several firearms in his possession. Being someone with felony convictions in his past for Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness, it’s illegal for Calligan to possess a firearm or ammunition.

During the investigation, several parcels that had been imported from Hong Kong containing the synthetic cannabinoid were seized by Customs agents.

His sentencing will happen at a later date.