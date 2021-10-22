Murder suspect suddenly pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s murder trial came to a sudden end yesterday.

18-year-old Senaca James interrupted a break in his trial to tell the judge he wanted to plead guilty in the December 2019 murder of Dominique Taylor. He told the judge he and another person shot her to death in the Villa Capri Apartments parking lot. He was 16 at the time of the crime.

“I was speechless. I was happy that he took ownership for his involvement and what he did with my daughter,” Brandy Parrish said, talking to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Parrish was Taylor’s mother.

James will be sentenced on December 3rd and could get 85 years in prison.