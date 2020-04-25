Fort Wayne man sentenced to 60 years in deadly stabbing

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne Police Dept.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who stabbed a 21-year-old woman to death last September was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday.

Robert Littlejohn, 56, a former Purdue basketball player, was convicted in March in the murder of Kennedy Laramore, according to the Journal Gazette.

Littlejohn chased and stabbed Laramore during a fight at a house in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Ave. back on Sept. 7. A fight broke out between several people inside and outside of the home.

He was given 229 days of jail credit and must serve at least 45 years of the sentence.

