Fort Wayne man sentenced to 20 years in gas station shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a February gas station shooting.

Omar A. Logan, 26, was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Logan shot two men at the Shell gas station located in the 4100 block of Hessen Cassel Road on Feb. 7. One man was in serious condition while the other was left in critical condition. Logan was arrested days after the shooting.