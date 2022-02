FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in the double shooting at a gas station on Hessen Cassel Road earlier this week.

Fort Wayne Police have arrested 26 year old Omar Logan – He’s being held in the Allen County Jail on two preliminary counts of attempted murder.

That shooting happened Monday night just before 11 at the Shell Station in the 41-Hundred block of Hessen Cassel Road.