Fort Wayne man sentenced on rape convictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man convicted in three rape cases was sentenced Friday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Darvon Smith was sentenced to 179 years. Smith was convicted on five counts of rape, three counts of criminal confinement, and one count of habitual offender.

Court documents reveal Smith preyed on sex workers, with victims meeting him at his apartment. All three say Smith pulled out a knife, blocked the doorway, and demanded that they take off their clothes and have sex with him.

Smith previously pleaded guilty to shooting and critically injuring a woman in her home back in 2010. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with two years probation in that case.