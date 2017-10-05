Fort Wayne man charged with three rapes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in three different rape cases.

41-year-old Darvon Lawan Smith was arrested Tuesday.

The Journal Gazette reports he’s accused of holding each of his victims at knifepoint while assaulting them; first on August 19th, again on September 2nd, and again on September 18th.

In each case, Smith allegedly lured his victims to his apartment, then pulled a knife on them and forced himself on them. Each of the women told police they felt like their lives were in danger.

He’s being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $105,000 bail.

This case is apparently unrelated to another report of a man involved in three separate rape cases on the southeast part of Fort Wayne.