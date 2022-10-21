Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to lesser charge in murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Dakota Waudby, 20, of Fort Wayne has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2021 murder case.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that it was part of a plea deal that calls for Waudby to spend 30 years in prison if accepted by a judge. He was initially charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, with a firearm enhancement.

The case stems from a man found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Arbors of South Towne Square along Old Decatur Road on November 28, 2021. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waudby was arrested the following day.