UPDATED: Early morning shooting on Decatur Road leaves one man dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 1:06 a.m. Sunday morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to the 7900 block of Decatur Road for a shooting witnessed by several people.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Renako Sadiki Kenyatta Thomas, 34 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death was a homicide.

Police later arrested Dakota Waudby, 19. He is preliminarily charged with murder.

The investigation is continuing.