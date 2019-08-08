Fort Wayne man convicted following 2017 narcotics raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been convicted on several charges following a four-day jury trial.

Shawn Bacon, 39, was arrested in December 2017 after police served a search warrant at his home on High Street. During the search, they found 22 guns, more than $100,000 worth of drugs, pipe bombs and a ballistic bullet-resistant vest, among other things.

Bacon was charged by way of an 8 count Superseding Indictment on July 10, 2019 on gun, drug and body armor charges before his trial.

Following the four-day trial, Bacon is charged with the following:

Possessing with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances – two counts

Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises

Possession a Destructive Device and a Short-Barreled Rifle not Registered to Him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record

Possessing Body Armor after Having Been Convicted of a Crime of Violence

Possession in Furtherance of and Carrying During and in Relation to the Drug Trafficking Offenses

No further details have been released.