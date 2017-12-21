Narcotics raid in home on High Street, more than $100,000 worth of drugs, handguns and explosives seized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has been arrested and faces several charges after a narcotics raid in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division, emergency personnel and the Hazardous Devices Unit served a search warrant at a home on High Street after receiving tips that someone was dealing narcotics, had a large number of firearms and was in possession of explosive devices.

Prior to the search, detectives stopped Shawn M. Bacon, 37 of Fort Wayne, in front of his residence. During the stop, he was found in possession of a fully loaded stolen .38 caliber Taurus revolver and was taken into custody.

Bacon is considered a serious felon and is prohibited from owning a firearm.

During the search, nine handguns and 13 long guns were seized, one of which had been stolen. A TASER stun gun and a ballistic bullet resistant vest were also recovered. Detectives also seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs, including 550.4 grams of Methamphetamine, 106.5 grams of Crack Cocaine, 88.8 grams of Powder Cocaine, 174.5 grams of Heroin, 1,273.7 grams of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Explosive devices were also recovered, including two 6″ x 1″ pipe bombs with a green fuse and a large 12″ x 6″ 64 oz. Bubba Keg with also had a green fuse.

Bacon is a convicted felon, with previous convictions for Robbery, Dealing Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Burglary.

He now faces the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Crack) with Prior Conviction (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Cocaine (Powder Cocaine) with Prior Conviction (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing a Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 2 Felony)

Dealing Marijuana (Level 2 Felony)

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 4 Felony)

Theft/Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Stolen Firearm (Level 4 Felony)

2 Counts Serious Violent Felon Possessing/Manufacturing Explosive Device/Bomb (Level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

This is an ongoing investigation.