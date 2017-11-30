UPDATE: Two-year-old dropped off at fire station, deceased

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Allen County Coroner’s Office say a two-year-old baby, who was dropped off at a Fort Wayne fire station, has died.

Malakai Michael Garrett was taken to Fire Station #13 by family members at around 4:40 p.m., Wednesday. The child was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but sometime later he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death and manner of death have not yet been released.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say an investigation is underway at a home in the 6900 block of Palmetta Court on the city’s north side.

Meantime the child’s death remains under investigation.