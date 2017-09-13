Three sexual assault cases linked to one perpetrator, suspect unidentified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has linked three sexual assault cases down to one perpetrator.

The cases occurred over a two year period of time in the southeast section of the city, including:

5200 Block Bowser Street (September 2015)

4500 Block South Park Drive (May 2017)

5000 Block Bowser Street (August 2017)

In each incident, the suspect entered the home in the early morning hours and sexually assaulted a female. The only description given to investigators has been that the person is a black male.

DNA samples were recovered in each of the three scenes, and all point to one individual.

The Fort Wayne Police Department asks all residents to report any suspicious activity in areas surrounding the past incidents by calling 911.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.