Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A jury found 40-year-old Willie Amos guilty in the Allen Superior Court Wednesday, according to The Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Attempted murder trial hears victim’s testimony

He was charged with attempted murder, dealing a Schedule I drug and being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

In August of 2016, he chased his ex-girlfriend, Rosita York, in her car, forcing her to crash into a tree, then shot her in the leg and back as she attempted to escape.

He also kicked her in the face and stomped on her head.

York spent 29 days in the hospital, but survived the incident. Although, she’s still in pain according to the testimony she gave the Allen Superior Court.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder

This is Amos’ second attempted murder conviction. He was convicted in 1995 of shooting a teen nine times in the back, arm and neck. He was sentenced to 45 years but only served 20.

During Wednesday’s trial, Defense Attorney Churchward argued no one could prove Amos intended to kill York. But, Deputy Prosecutor Christine Neilson explained the only reason he didn’t continue to shoot her was because she pretended to be dead.

There has been no word of when Amos will be sentenced at this time.