Attempted murder trial hears victim’s testimony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The trial is underway for a Fort Wayne man accused of stalking, then shooting, his ex-girlfriend.

Willie Amos is accused of chasing the woman in her car on August 24th of last year, ramming into it and forcing it to crash into a tree, then shooting her in the leg and back as she tried to get away.

The woman spent 29 days in the hospital but survived, yet she’s still in pain, according to testimony she gave in Allen Superior Court Tuesday. The Journal Gazette reports Amos put a hand over his eyes as the jury listened to the woman’s call to 911, as she hysterically screamed for help.

Amos’ attorney admits that Amos shot the woman, but didn’t intend to kill her.

He’s on trial for attempted murder; a crime he was also convicted for in 1995. He served 20 years in that case.