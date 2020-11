FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested as part of an ongoing child sex trafficking case.

Chad Richardson faces possession of child pornography, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child exploitation charges, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He’s been given an order to not contact the alleged victim and will be in court for a hearing this Thursday.

Authorities say he’s involved in the same case that led to the arrest of Charles Daub II of Huntington last week.