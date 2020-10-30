Huntington man accused of sexual abuse

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is accused of sexual abuse and child sex trafficking.

Charles Daub II, 47, is facing felony charges of child molesting, promotion of child sex trafficking and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Court documents reveal that a teen girl was abused between the age of 13 and 15, with the abuse going back to 2018. She told police that Daub would pick her up from her grandparents’ house in Huntington County and driver her around the area, sexually abusing her.

Daub confirmed those details to police. He also told officials that he would let other men have sex with her.