Fort Wayne man charged with torturing and killing kitten, warrant issued for arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are searching for a Fort Wayne man charged with torturing and killing a kitten.

Andrew Gibbs, 27, has been charged with felony torturing and mutilating a vertebrate animal, and misdemeanor animal cruelty, after reportedly killing his roommate’s kitten and injuring another cat back in October.

The Journal Gazette reports on October 4, Gibbs was drunk at home when his roommate left for work. When he returned, Gibbs was passed out in a bedroom, and the roommate’s two cats were missing.

4-month-old Mei was found in Gibbs’ room with blood around its mouth. 2-month-old April was later found dead in a plastic McDonald’s bag stuffed in an outside trash can.

A Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control officer reports the injuries found on April prove to have resulted from “non-accidental blunt force trauma.”

A warrant has been issued for Gibbs’ arrest.