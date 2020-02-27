Fort Wayne lotto winner steps forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man who won the Hoosier Lottery Jackpot last week has collected his winnings.

At a news conference Wednesday, Brad Miller of Fort Wayne was introduced as the owner of the winning ticket worth $9.8-million before taxes.

Miller said he’s been playing the lottery since it started in 1989, and has only missed five drawings. He normally plays the same numbers — digits representing his birthday — but this time, he used quick pick numbers, and just happened to get the right ones.

The ticket was purchased at the Cap N’ Cork on Bluffton Road.