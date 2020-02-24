$9.8M Hoosier Lotto ticket bought in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Someone in the Summit City is nearly $10-million richer today.

A winning $9.8-million jackpot ticket to Saturday night’s Hoosier Lotto game was bought at the Cap N’ Cork Liquors at 7002 Bluffton Road, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers are 10-16-17-18-21-45.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.