Fort Wayne issues update on high lead level reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Utilities says higher-than-normal lead levels were discovered in some recent home water sampling.

While officials say water produced and distributed from the city’s Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant “always meets or is better” than state and federal requirements, a recent sampling of 84 homes found that nine of them had a lead level higher than EPA regulations.

The City says all of those homes were built before 1986, which is when Congress enacted new laws related to indoor plumbing.

All of those customers have been notified, as has the EPA, and the City is calling those samples “isolated incidents.”