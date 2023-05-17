Fort Wayne fugitive arrested out of state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say 33-year-old Cedric Carter was taken into custody Tuesday night on outstanding warrants out of state.

He is awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

Carter has outstanding warrants out of Allen County, Grant County and Marion County.

FWPD sent out a release back in March asking for the public’s help in finding Carter, after failing to appear in court for charges of a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun out of Allen County and strangulation and domestic battery charges out of Johnson County.