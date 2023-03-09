Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding fugitive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a violent wanted fugitive.

Cedric Carter is wanted for failure to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation and domestic battery.

Carter is 33 years old. He is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260)-427-2535, your local law enforcement, submit a tip on Crime Stoppers or submit a tip anonymously on the P3 app.