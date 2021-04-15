Fort Wayne Councilman questions decision to cancel TRF parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Council member is questioning the decision to cancel the Three Rivers Festival Parade.

The festival board made the call earlier this week to cancel this year’s parade due to pandemic-related concerns over being able to socially distance the thousands of people who were expected to attend. Republican Tom Didier tells WOWO News he’s frustrated by the move:

“To me, the parade is one of the few times a year that the entire community comes together,” Didier says. “they could have handed out tickets to put people in incremental spots, so they were social-distanced.”

Didier adds he plans to ask the Board of Health for specific details on their concerns and if there’s a way to retore the parade to the nine-day festival.

