Three Rivers Festival Parade cancelled for second year in a row due to Pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Parade has been canceled for a second year in a row, due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Officials made the decision Tuesday afternoon and say that other events will continue with social distancing, however, that the parade, with 50,000 spectators and participants was too big of a risk. They say that they’re disappointed that a parade cannot be held this year, however they’re encouraged by increasing vaccination rates and excited to celebrate the community.

FULL STATEMENT:

FORT WAYNE, IN, [Tuesday, April 13, 2021] – The Three Rivers Festival faces unique challenges this summer as we host the largest festival in Fort Wayne during a pandemic. After discussions with the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Health Department, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s Three Rivers Festival parade.

The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors made this decision after taking into consideration the health risks involved and difficulties in hosting the festival’s largest event. While other events will be spread out for social distancing and safety measures, the parade is a bigger challenge with more than 50,000 people attending annually. In the end, the safety of our guests, parade participants, and volunteers comes first.

While we are disappointed that we cannot hold the parade this summer, we are thankful that increasing vaccination rates are leading to the return of events around Fort Wayne, including the Three Rivers Festival. We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate our community and our rivers this summer and hope that Three Rivers Festival can be a spark of positivity in our city.

We know our community will understand why we have chosen to cancel the Three Rivers Festival parade in this manner, and we look forward to its return in 2022.