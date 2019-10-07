Former Subway manager sentenced in sexual misconduct with a minor case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Subway manager was sentenced to three years behind bars Monday morning for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Nathan McNeal, 34, was sentenced after pleading guilty last month according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. McNeal’s sentence also calls for three years on probation.

McNeal pleaded guilty after court documents reveal he kissed a 15-year-old victim multiple times and performed a sex act on her at the restaurant where they both worked.

Fort Wayne Police later discovered more than 200 text messages and phone calls between the pair. One of those also mentioned a graphic sexual act.

Another count of sexual misconduct with a minor plus dissemination of matter harmful to a minor was dropped as part of McNeal’s plea agreement.