Former Subway manager pleads guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Subway manager has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Nathan McNeal pleaded guilty to the one court of the charge Friday, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Another count of sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors was dropped.

RELATED: Former Subway manager arrested for sexual involvement with minor employee

Court documents reveal McNeal kissed the 15-year-old victim multiple times and performed a sex act on her at the restaurant where they both worked.

McNeal’s sentencing is set for Oct. 7. He could spend up to six years behind bars.