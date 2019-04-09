Former Subway manager arrested for sexual involvement with minor employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Former manager of a Fort Wayne Subway restaurant is accused of being sexually involved with a 15-year-old employee.

34-year-old Nathan McNeal was arrested and is being charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and Dissemination of matter harmful to minors. The felony counts are related to incidents that allegedly occurred in August of 2018.

McNeal was manager at the Georgetown Square Subway at the time of the incidents. He allegedly kissed the minor employee multiple times even though he was told to stop. The girl also informed detectives that McNeal performed a sex act on her at the establishment.

More than 200 text messages and phone calls were found by investigators between McNeal and the minor employee according to our partners in news at ABC 21. One of the text messages found by detectives mentioned a graphic sex act.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday