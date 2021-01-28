Former school guidance counselor indicted on child porn charge

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A former Marion High School guidance counselor has been indicted on a charge of producing child pornography.

According to the US Department of Justice, 46-year-old Ryan Vermilion of Marion has been charged by a federal grand jury.

Police say he met the victim through social media, pretending to be an ill teenage boy, and asking the victim to send him sexually explicit photos between January 26th and February 18th, 2020.

Vermilion was accused of, and arrested for, the bizarre scheme last year.

Parents are being strongly encouraged to speak with their kids about any similar conversations they might have had online and to call police or the FBI at 317-595-4000.