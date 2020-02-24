Marion High School counselor accused of inappropriate relationship with student

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion High School counselor has been arrested after he was accused of an inappropriate relationship with female student.

Ryan Vermilion, 46 of Marion, was arrested Sunday on 12 counts of vicarious sexual gratification and 12 counts of child exploitation.

Last week, Wells County Sheriff’s deputies discovered an inappropriate online relationship between a female student and Vermilion. No other students appear to be involved.

Vermilion’s bond is set at $240,000.

The Indiana State Police and Marion Police Department assisted in the investigation.