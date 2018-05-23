Former New Haven Baseball Association President sentenced for theft

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man who stole $19,000 from the youth baseball league he was in charge of has been sentenced.

42-year-old Michael Delong was sentenced Tuesday to 183 days in jail and a two-year suspended sentence, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Delong was arrested in March after investigators found he had used the New Haven Baseball Association’s credit card on personal expenses ranging from gas to a vacation. He pleaded guilty last month.

The theft almost caused the league to close down, but donations from around the country have allowed them to stay open.