Man pleads guilty to youth baseball association theft

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has pleaded guilty to using a New Haven Baseball Association’s credit card to take $19,000, according to The News-Sentinel.

Michael DeLong, 42, faced charges of felony theft after an investigation found he spent the money on personal expenses, ranging from gas to a vacation, last month.

DeLong pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allen Superior Court to theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000. A second charge, theft defendant has a prior conviction of either theft or conversion, was dropped.

DeLong is currently on monitored release in lieu of a $2,500 bond, and a plea agreement calls for him to receive a 2.5 year sentence, with two years suspended and two years on probation. He also must pay $2,800 in restitution.

He has been assigned a public defender and is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.